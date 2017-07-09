Fire closes Boardman IHOP for now

People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire.

The fire broke out after 7:30 pm in a pile of mulch, which spread to an outside wall, and then the attic of the building at 833 Boardman Poland Road.

Firefighters were forced to shut down Route 224 from South Avenue to Eisenhower Drive so they could stretch a fire hose to a hydrant across the street.

Investigators believe the fire started from a cigarette that someone discarded in the mulch

No one was injured.