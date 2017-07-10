Canfield advances to state tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield advances to state tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.

Shortstop Ben Slanker hit three homeruns and had 7 RBI's. 

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second, when Luca Ricchuiti's single to center scored Connor Daggett. 

Slanker hit his first dinger over the left field fence, a three run shot to make it 4-0. 

Canfield added another run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, Jake Schneider scored. 

They blew the game open in the fourth, Slanker hit a two run homer and three batters later, Schneider cleared the fence to make it 9-0. 

Bottom of the of the fifth with two out and one on Slanker's third homerun ended the game.

The final score was 11-0. 

Canfield begins the state tournament Saturday, July 15 at 1:00pm. 

Other scores from the tournament included:

8-10 year old Division

Austintown 12 

Poland 10's 2

Boardman 9's 6   

Poland 9's 3 

Boardman 10's 6 

Howland 2 


9-11 year old Division 

Poland 8 
Austintown 7

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Monday, July 10 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-07-10 05:47:20 GMT
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>

  • Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:17:59 GMT
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped...More >>
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped children and counselors.More >>

  • Canfield advances to state tournament

    Canfield advances to state tournament

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:15:46 GMT

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms