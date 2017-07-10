Canfield advances to state tournament

The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.

Shortstop Ben Slanker hit three homeruns and had 7 RBI's.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second, when Luca Ricchuiti's single to center scored Connor Daggett.

Slanker hit his first dinger over the left field fence, a three run shot to make it 4-0.

Canfield added another run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, Jake Schneider scored.

They blew the game open in the fourth, Slanker hit a two run homer and three batters later, Schneider cleared the fence to make it 9-0.

Bottom of the of the fifth with two out and one on Slanker's third homerun ended the game.

The final score was 11-0.

Canfield begins the state tournament Saturday, July 15 at 1:00pm.



Other scores from the tournament included:

8-10 year old Division

Austintown 12

Poland 10's 2

Boardman 9's 6

Poland 9's 3

Boardman 10's 6

Howland 2



9-11 year old Division



Poland 8

Austintown 7