Fire at former Niles elementary school called 'suspicious'

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Investigators are calling a fire at the former Garfield Elementary school on West 3rd Street "suspicious". 

Trumbull County dispatch received calls from neighbors reporting flames and smoke coming from the vacant building early Monday.

When 21 News arrived, there weren't any visible flames, but smoke poured from the building as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

Damage is estimated a $10 thousand. No injuries were reported.

