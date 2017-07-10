Fire investigated at former Niles elementary school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire investigated at former Niles elementary school

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

An investigation is underway into a fire at the former Garfield Elementary school on West 3rd Street.

Trumbull County dispatch received calls from surrounding neighborhoods about orange flames and smoke coming from the vacant building early Monday.

When 21 News arrived, there weren't any visible flames, but smoke poured from the building as fire crews worked to cut holes into the structure to air it out.

Things settled down just before 4 am, but an official on scene said they didn't have anything to release at that point.

Authorities say firefighters are working to find out what caused the blaze.

