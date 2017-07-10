Stark County officer shot responding to domestic call; Arrest made

Warren Police are investigating the death of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE.More >>
The 2017 Trumbull County Fair is underway and runs through Sunday, July 16. Monday's events include a spaghetti dinner, harness racing, a royal court contest and more. Tuesday admission is free, Wednesday and Thursday admission is $8, and Friday through Sunday is $10. Wednesday is Veterans day, admission is free with proper ID. Thursday is kids day, free admission for children 14 and under. Wednesday and Thursday, senior citizens admission is $4. Friday and Saturda...More >>
An investigation is underway into a fire at the former Garfield Elementary school on West 3rd Street.More >>
A Poland doctor is scheduled to go on trial today on charges filed after a fatal boating accident. Dr. Joseph Yurich, 38, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, and leaving the scene of an accident. Subpoenas have been served on twenty witnesses being summoned to testify during the trial in the courtroom of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
