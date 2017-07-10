Trial set today for Poland doctor charged in fatal boating crash

A Poland doctor is scheduled to go on trial today on charges filed after a fatal boating accident.

Dr. Joseph Yurich, 38, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Subpoenas have been served on twenty witnesses being summoned to testify during the trial in the courtroom of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin.

Investigators say Yurich's speed boat struck a fishing boat around midnight on May 9, 2015, on Berlin Lake and then left the scene.

A man in the other boat, Neal Cuppett of Akron died. Another man in the boat with Cuppett was injured.

Authorities alleged that Yurich was intoxicated, but Judge Durkin has ruled that blood and urine samples taken from Yurich are inadmissible because they were not refrigerated before being taken to a lab for analysis.

The charge against Yurich is a felony and a conviction would dictate prison time.

Yurich, a general surgeon at The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods in Boardman, settled a wrongful death negligence suit filed by Cuppett's estate.

In May, a second negligence suit was filed against Yurich by the man who survived the boating incident.