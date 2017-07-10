Fatal shooting in Warren under investigation

Warren Police are investigating the death of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE.

Neighbors called Trumbull County dispatch at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, saying they heard gunshots and someone calling for help.

Police found the victim and called for EMT's. However, the coroner was eventually called to the scene.

The name of the victim, described as a white male in his twenties, has not been released.

Details of the fatal shooting are under investigation.

