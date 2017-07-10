Fatal shooting in Warren under investigation

Warren Police are investigating the death of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE.

Neighbors called Trumbull County dispatch at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, saying they heard gunshots and someone calling for help.

A neighbor told 21 News that she heard four gunshots and the police arrived at the scene within 15 minutes. She said that the neighborhood is usually very quiet and none of the neighbors recognized the victim.

Police found the victim and called for EMTs. However, the coroner was eventually called to the scene.

The name of the victim, described as a white male in his twenties, has not been released.

Details of the fatal shooting are under investigation.

