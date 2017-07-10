Warren police seek motive for murder of Warren teen

A man found wounded early Monday morning in the front yard of a Warren home is dead and police say they're not ready to speculate on a motive for what happened to18-year-old Tyler Mitchell

Neighbors along Burton Street SE called 911 for help after waking up to the sound of gunshots shortly after 5 a.m.

Kamela Gonzalez says she quickly ran to her front window to see what was going and noticed a man lying on her front lawn. She says he was screaming before she went outside to try to keep the man alive.

"He was up for a little bit, he shook his head "No" and I kept screaming 'stay awake, stay up, stay up'," Gonzalez said. "He just stopped breathing."

Police say it's too soon to speculate on a motive in an investigation that's still underway.

Gonzalez says the end of Burton Street she lives on typically quiet. Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera told 21 News they were shocked and shaken up by what happened.

"It's more quiet, older people live down here," Gonzalez said.

Her house is situated across the street from Summit Academy and around the corner from Willard Elementary School.

A member of the Neighborhood block watch tells 21 News that he believes police need to now has a strong presence in their community.

"I think police should step up their watch in this neighborhood," Eric Gladhill said.

While Gladhill says it's not uncommon to hear random gunfire at night, he's not aware of any deadly shootings taking place in this area, where he's lived for four years.

"Gunshots in general, that's just a scary thing," he said.

But Warren police describe the neighborhood near Burton Street SE as a high crime area.

Warren Police Captain Rob Massucci says the department is not fully staffed at levels where they're running at full capacity in terms of having enough officers on the streets.

He says one officer per shift will patrol the neighborhood each day and two other officers are assigned to monitor another neighborhood nearby.

"We're working shifts with five people minimum at times and the calls don't really dictate that we can just sit there and just patrol that area alone and not worry about anything else," Massucci said.

Often when it comes to solving crimes across the city, Massucci says they're depending on witnesses and people who may know information related to solving a crime to speak up.

"Unfortunately, it's extremely hard for us to solve these cases without the public's help," he said.

From writing down license plate numbers to providing suspect descriptions, Massucci says the community needs to be more vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity to police.