Warren teen shot to death along city street

Warren Police have released the identity of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE Monday morning.

Detectives say 18-year-old Tyler Mitchell was found in front of the home after neighbors heard four gunshots followed by Mitchell yelling for help at around 5:30 a.m.

Police found the victim and called for EMTs. However, the coroner was eventually called to the scene.

Details of the fatal shooting are under investigation.

