Three suspects charged in deadly Youngstown shooting

Three men are facing charges of aggravated murder after a Youngstown man was found murdered in his home Sunday morning.

52-year-old Marion Bugdal, was found dead in the kitchen of his Bennington Avenue home by a friend just after 11 AM Sunday.

Officers responding to the call say Bugdal was shot multiple times.

20-year-old Alex New, 19-year-old Johnnathen Figueroa and 23-year-old Fred Nolasco have all been charged with aggravated murder and have been booked into the Mahoning County Jail. The Youngstown men have also been charged with aggravated robbery.

Youngstown police tell 21 News, Nolasco, of Youngstown, was actually arrested Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks police. Officers say Nolasco was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found with what they believed was a stolen .22 handgun.

Police say they believe Bugdal was shot on Thursday and left in his home until he was discovered on Sunday.

Detectives say it is also believed that the weapon found with Nolasco on Saturday, was the same weapon with which Bugdal was shot.

According to the detective, numerous police reports have been filed in the past by Bugdal, as a victim of crime. However, it's unclear if New, Figueroa, or Nolasco were listed in any of those reports.

The trio is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday afternoon.

The murder victim was also the victim of a house fire on July 2nd. That fire is still under investigation. Authorities say the home had a hole in the ceiling and was also uninhabitable and Bugdal should not have been living there.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.