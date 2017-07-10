Two suspects in custody after fatal Youngstown shooting

Mahoning County Engineer's Office is closing Calla Road in Beaver Township from July 11 until July 14 for culvert repairs.More >>
Mahoning County Engineer's Office is closing Calla Road in Beaver Township from July 11 until July 14 for culvert repairs.More >>
A Youngstown man was found in the kitchen of his Bennington Ave. home, after being shot twice in the face. Sunday morning,More >>
A Youngstown man was found in the kitchen of his Bennington Ave. home, after being shot twice in the face. Sunday morning,More >>
Warren Police are investigating the death of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE.More >>
Warren Police are investigating the death of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE.More >>
An investigation is underway into a fire at the former Garfield Elementary school on West 3rd Street.More >>
An investigation is underway into a fire at the former Garfield Elementary school on West 3rd Street.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week - striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning - and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer,...More >>
Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week - striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning - and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>