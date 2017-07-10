Two suspects in custody after fatal Youngstown shooting

A Youngstown man was found in the kitchen of his Bennington Ave. home, after being shot twice in the face.

Sunday morning, 52-year-old Marion Bugdal, was deceased when police got to the house just after 11.

Bugdal was found by a friend who called 911.

The investigation has led to two suspects in custody. No names have been released.

According to the detective, numerous police reports have been filed in the past by Bugdal, as a victim of crime.

The incident is under investigation.

