Calla Road closing for culvert repairs

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NORTH LIMA, Ohio -

Mahoning County Engineer's Office is closing Calla Road in Beaver Township from July 11 until July 14 for culvert repairs. 

All traffic will be detoured along Market Street and Woodworth Road. 

The construction work will be done during the day and will be opened to thru traffic each night.

