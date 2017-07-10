$500,000 bond set for man accused of deadly Warren stabbing

A man from Iowa accused of stabbing a 31-year-old Warren man this past weekend will remain in the Trumbull County Jail on a half million dollars bond.

24-year-old Arteum Brodeur, of Akeny, Iowa was arrested late Saturday night after an altercation in a parking lot near the corner of Park Ave and Monroe Ave left one man dead, and was charged with murder shortly after.

Early Monday morning the Trumbull County Municipal Court accepted a not guilty plea entered on Broduer's behalf.

On Saturday around 9:20 p.m. a caller to 911 said, "There's a whole crowd of people that just ran out from the apartment and there's a dude laying on the ground."

Witnesses to the crime didn't want to talk on camera, but the caller to 911 told Trumbull Dispatch Operators that, "People in the parking lot were close to the apartment complex when a fight broke out. It was two white dudes and he was swinging a knife. Someone was on the ground. A whole bunch of people were standing over him as he was bleeding. It was a knife or screwdriver or something."



The victim, Michael Joseph Krevas, died at Trumbull Memorial Hospital an hour after the altercation.

Within two hours, Warren police had Brodeur in custody and booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Both men had criminal records.

Krevas did time in prison for a robbery involving criminal harm and use of force. In 2016 the victim was charged with conveying drugs into a facility. His final pretrial was set in Trumbull Common Pleas Court for September 25th, 2017, but those charges are expected to be dismissed due to his death.

Brodeur, has been convicted of theft and burglary 2011 and 2013 in Iowa.

The next court date for Brodeur has not yet been set, but is expected to be held within the next ten days.

