Pence to speak at Ohio GOP dinner as party faces fissures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is slated to return to Ohio this month for the Ohio Republican Party's annual fundraising dinner.

Party officials say Pence will speak at the July 22 event at Ohio State University. It's his second visit to Ohio in less than a month. He toured a Cleveland manufacturing facility June 28.

His speech comes after battles over health care have left Republicans in state government and Congress at odds within their party. GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) last week protected Ohio's Medicaid expansion by vetoing a provision that state lawmakers had approved in an effort to eventually halt program enrollment.

Kasich also is among Republican governors pressuring GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts as they work toward scrapping Democrat Barack Obama's health care law.

