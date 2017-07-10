Ohio sheriff says "no" to his deputies carrying Narcan

The sheriff of Butler County says his deputies will not carry Narcan unless they're ordered to by law.More >>
The sheriff of Butler County says his deputies will not carry Narcan unless they're ordered to by law.More >>
Warren Police have released the identity of a man who was found wounded in the front yard of a home on Burton Street SE Monday morning.More >>
Three men are facing charges of aggravated murder in connection to a body found early Sunday morning.More >>
The 2017 Trumbull County Fair is underway and runs through Sunday, July 16.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>