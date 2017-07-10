Warren woman claims money stolen from her pants as she slept

A Warren woman is telling police that someone took money from her pants as she slept.

According to a report filed on Saturday, the 38-year-old Palmyra Rd. SW woman told police that she locks her doors and windows every night.

She says she also places wood in front of her doors and blocks the doors with furniture to prevent anyone from getting inside.

The woman even claims that she put money in her pants to keep it safe.

But when she woke up on Saturday, she tells police the money was gone.

She says she checked the doors and windows, and nothing was out of place.

The woman says she isn't sure how anyone could have gotten inside or out of the house.