Warren woman claims money stolen from her pants as she slept

Three men are facing charges of aggravated murder in connection to a body found early Sunday morning.More >>
Police are interviewing witnesses to a shooting outside a house party in Warren that left one man wounded. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street SW early Monday where they found 25-year-old Carlos Jones bleeding from the leg, hand, and head. Witnesses say one of the several men who got out of a Jeep and a car told Jones that he owed him something. They tell police that the man began shooting at Jones, who began to run away through the yards before falling down ...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
