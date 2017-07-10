Watch party planned for American Ninja Warrior episode taped in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Watch party planned for American Ninja Warrior episode taped in Cleveland

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Monday night on 21 WFMJ, NBC will showcase an episode of American Ninja Warrior that was filmed in Cleveland in May.

But fans are be welcomed to gather in Boardman to cheer on a local business owner. 

Pat Lavanty, the owner and chef of Nicolinni's Ristorante in Boardman, joined the taping of the show in Cleveland, attempting to run, climb, and jump his way in to the Las Vegas finals. 

Tonight, the episode filmed in Cleveland will air on 21 WFMJ at 8 p.m. But fans can get the chance to watch with Lavanty at the Warrior Warehouse in Boardman. 

The fitness center is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. for anyone interested in coming together to watch the episode together. 

Warrior Warehouse is on Boardman-Poland Rd, near La-Z-Boy Furniture and the Talmer Bank. 

Lavanty and the gym say anyone is welcome to stop in and check out the episode. 

Tuesday morning the WFMJ Today gang will catch up with Lavanty to find out how it felt to try and tackle the course. WFMJ Today airs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on 21 WFMJ. 

