Watch party planned for Boardman man's American Ninja Warrior appearance

Monday night on 21 WFMJ, NBC will showcase an episode of American Ninja Warrior that was filmed in Cleveland in May. But fans will gather in Boardman to cheer on a local business owner.

Pat Lavanty, the owner and chef of Nicolinni's Ristorante in Boardman, joined the taping of the show in Cleveland, attempting to run, climb, and jump his way in tot eh Las Vegas finals.

Tonight, the episode filmed in Cleveland will air on 21 WFMJ at 8 p.m. But fans can get the chance to watch with Lavanty at the Warrior Warehouse in Boardman.

The fitness center is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. for anyone interested in coming together to watch the episode and support the local businessman.

Warrior Warehouse is on Boardman-Poland Rd, near La-Z-Boy Furniture and the Talmer Bank.

Lavanty and the gym say anyone is welcome to stop in and check out the episode.

Tuesday morning the WFMJ Today gang will catch up with Lavanty to find out how it felt to appear on the show. WFMJ Today airs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on 21 WFMJ.