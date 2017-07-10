South Range school system prepares for new stadium

When the South Range football team opens its 2017 football season, it will be a special night.

The Raiders and rival Springfield will christen the new sports complex, across the street from the school complex Saturday, August 26th.

"The kids look around and say all my goodness, this is ours, it's a new place thanks to the community," stated veteran coach Dan Yeagley, "its so exciting to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new, especially against your rival."

The scoreboard was erected last week and the bleachers still need to be set.

"It's really nice and one of the best facilities in the area," echoed Senior Aniello Buzzacco. "It gives us some hope, and we're really looking forward to it, "stated Peyton Remish.

The cost of the structure is 2.5 million dollars and although it won't be completely finished enough progress has been made for the 7 home football games to be played this season.

The Raiders played their home games behind the old high school in North Lima. The turf field was used last year by the South Range soccer teams, but artificial lighting was brought in for the night games.