Man shot twice outside Warren house party

Police are interviewing witnesses to a shooting outside a house party in Warren that left one man wounded.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street SW early Monday where they found 25-year-old Carlos Jones bleeding from the leg, hand, and head.

Witnesses say one of the several men who got out of a Jeep and a car told Jones that he owed him something.

They tell police that the man began shooting at Jones, who began to run away through the yards before falling down across the street, striking his head.

The man and his companions got back into their vehicles and drove away according to witnesses.

Police say Jones was treated for wounds to the leg and hand. He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital but then was transferred to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Officers found eight, 9mm shell cases at the crime scene.

When police interviewed Jones in the hospital, he told them that the men from the cars kept asking him where was “Trouble”.

Jones says when he told them he didn't know anyone named “Trouble”, he began to run after one of the men punched him in the face.

The victim says he was shot while he was running but managed to get to a home where he asked for help.

According to police, Jones was unable to provide further information about the person who shot him.