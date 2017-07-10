Storms move across parts of the Mahoning Valley

The 21 Stormtracker Team is keeping an eye on storms moving through the Valley Monday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of western Columbiana County shortly after 2:30 p.m..

The storm prompted two separate warnings for parts of Columbiana County.

There have been several reports of downed trees along Ridgeview Dr., near Guilford Lake.

As of 4:00 p.m. there were several dozen customers without electricity in the Valley.

OhioEdison reports the following outages and their predicted restoration times:

MAHONING COUNTY 99

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:00 PM

NEW MIDDLETOWN- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP- 90 Today at 6:30 PM

COLUMBIANA COUNTY 33

ELK RUN TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

HANOVER TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:00 PM

LEETONIA - Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

PERRY TOWNSHIP- 26 Today at 6:30 PM

SALEM - Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

UNITY TOWNSHIP - Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM

A Thunderstorm Watch has not yet been issued by the storm prediction center centered in Oklahoma.

Much of the Valley could hang on to storms throughout the evening, with the potential for heavy winds, downpours, localized flooding, and some potential for hail.

21 WFMJ will keep you updated on line on wfmj.com, on social media on the 21 WFMJ Facebook, and on air on 21 News at 6 p.m. and 21 News at 11 p.m..

For continuous updates anywhere and anytime, download the 21 StormTracker app (available from the app store for free).

Our live stream of the 21 StormTracker radar and periodic analysis from Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm can also be found here.