Storms move across parts of the Mahoning Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Storms move across parts of the Mahoning Valley

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The 21 Stormtracker Team is keeping an eye on storms moving through the Valley Monday afternoon.  

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of western Columbiana County shortly after 2:30 p.m..

The storm prompted two separate warnings for parts of Columbiana County. 

There have been several reports of downed trees along Ridgeview Dr., near Guilford Lake.

As of 4:00 p.m. there were several dozen customers without electricity in the Valley. 

OhioEdison reports the following outages and their predicted restoration times:

MAHONING COUNTY 99

  • GOSHEN TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:00 PM
  • NEW MIDDLETOWN- Fewer than 5 Today at 6:30 PM
  • SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP- 90 Today at 6:30 PM

COLUMBIANA COUNTY 33

  • ELK RUN TOWNSHIP-    Fewer than 5        Today at 6:30 PM    
  • HANOVER TOWNSHIP-    Fewer than 5        Today at 6:00 PM        
  • LEETONIA -   Fewer than 5        Today at 6:30 PM    
  • MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP- Fewer than 5            Today at 6:30 PM    
  • PERRY TOWNSHIP-    26        Today at 6:30 PM    
  • SALEM -   Fewer than 5        Today at 6:30 PM    
  • UNITY TOWNSHIP -   Fewer than 5        Today at 6:30 PM    

A Thunderstorm Watch has not yet been issued by the storm prediction center centered in Oklahoma. 

Much of the Valley could hang on to storms throughout the evening, with the potential for heavy winds, downpours, localized flooding, and some potential for hail. 

21 WFMJ will keep you updated on line on wfmj.com, on social media on the 21 WFMJ Facebook, and on air on 21 News at 6 p.m. and 21 News at 11 p.m.. 

For continuous updates anywhere and anytime, download the 21 StormTracker app (available from the app store for free).

Our live stream of the 21 StormTracker radar and periodic analysis from Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm can also be found here

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Motorcyclists escort body of man who died from cerebral palsy

    Motorcyclists escort body of man who died from cerebral palsy

    A group of Harley Davidson riders didn't let anything, including Monday's rain, get in the way of trying to bring smiles to the faces of a local family.  Friends and loved ones of Donald Nitzsky, who passed away last week from cerebral palsy, gathered to say their goodbyes.   "He had a life expectancy of three and he lived to 32," said Donald Nitzsky's sister Olivia Aikins. Motorcycles and bright colors are what brought smiles like this one to the face of 32 year...More >>
    A group of Harley Davidson riders didn't let anything, including Monday's rain, get in the way of trying to bring smiles to the faces of a local family.  Friends and loved ones of Donald Nitzsky, who passed away last week from cerebral palsy, gathered to say their goodbyes.   "He had a life expectancy of three and he lived to 32," said Donald Nitzsky's sister Olivia Aikins. Motorcycles and bright colors are what brought smiles like this one to the face of 32 year...More >>

  • Farmington's only grocery store ravaged by fire

    Farmington's only grocery store ravaged by fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-07-10 20:57:53 GMT
    "They kind of depend on us to be here for their basic bread, milk, eggs. So it's going to leave kind of a hole in the community for a while," said Bontrager's owner, Julie Bontrager.  In Farmington, Bontrager Groceries supplies the community with everything they need to get by day to day, and on Sunday that building the community relied upon was heavily damaged by a fire.  "Shortly after 4:19 Sunday afternoon we got a call, actually a passer-bye came by...More >>
    "They kind of depend on us to be here for their basic bread, milk, eggs. So it's going to leave kind of a hole in the community for a while," said Bontrager's owner, Julie Bontrager.  In Farmington, Bontrager Groceries supplies the community with everything they need to get by day to day, and on Sunday that building the community relied upon was heavily damaged by a fire.  "Shortly after 4:19 Sunday afternoon we got a call, actually a passer-bye came by...More >>

  • The woman says she met the men at Lake Milton

    Woman tells police two men raped her at abandoned Warren home

    Woman tells police two men raped her at abandoned Warren home

    Monday, July 10 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-07-10 20:13:57 GMT

    Police are investigating a report filed by a Ravenna woman who says she was raped at a vacant Warren home by two men she met while swimming at Lake Milton. The 22-year-old woman says her father dropped her off at the lake on Thursday, where she met two men who invited her to come back to Warren with them to smoke some marijuana. When they got to one of the men's homes on Homewood Ave. SE, she says they told her to come with them to a nearby abandoned home. She says when she asked t...

    More >>
    Police are investigating a report filed by a Ravenna woman who says she was raped at a vacant Warren home by two men she met while swimming at Lake Milton. The 22-year-old woman says her father dropped her off at the lake on Thursday, where she met two men who invited her to come back to Warren with them to smoke some marijuana. When they got to one of the men's homes on Homewood Ave. SE, she says they told her to come with them to a nearby abandoned home. She says when she asked t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms