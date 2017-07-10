Woman tells police two men raped her at abandoned Warren home

Police are investigating a report filed by a Ravenna woman who says she was raped at a vacant Warren home by two men she met while swimming at Lake Milton. The 22-year-old woman says her father dropped her off at the lake on Thursday, where she met two men who invited her to come back to Warren with them to smoke some marijuana. When they got to one of the men's homes on Homewood Ave. SE, she says they told her to come with them to a nearby abandoned home. She says when she asked t...More >>
The 21 Stormtracker Team is keeping an eye on storms moving through the Valley Monday afternoon.More >>
The 21 Stormtracker Team is keeping an eye on storms moving through the Valley Monday afternoon.More >>
Monday night on 21 WFMJ, NBC will showcase an episode of American Ninja Warrior that was filmed in Cleveland in May. But fans will gather in Boardman to cheer on a local business owner.More >>
Monday night on 21 WFMJ, NBC will showcase an episode of American Ninja Warrior that was filmed in Cleveland in May. But fans will gather in Boardman to cheer on a local business owner.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>