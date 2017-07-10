Woman tells police two men raped her at abandoned Warren home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The woman says she met the men at Lake Milton

Woman tells police two men raped her at abandoned Warren home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a report filed by a Ravenna woman who says she was raped at a vacant Warren home by two men she met while swimming at Lake Milton.

The 22-year-old woman says her father dropped her off at the lake on Thursday, where she met two men who invited her to come back to Warren with them to smoke some marijuana.

When they got to one of the men's homes on Homewood Ave. SE, she says they told her to come with them to a nearby abandoned home.

She says when she asked them why they had to go to an abandoned home, they told her that's where everyone in the neighborhood hangs out to smoke weed and get drunk.

Once at the vacant home, the woman says the men took on a different attitude, saying that she was fat.

She says the two attacked her, pulling off her shorts.

According to the woman, the men took turns holding her arms behind her back while the other one raped her.

After the suspects left the woman, she found that her cell phone was dead, so she walked to a home on Idlywild St. NE.

The woman says the home belonged to the father of one of her alleged attacker's roommates, who she had met earlier that evening.

The roommate let her stay overnight. She filed the police report the following day and police told her that detectives would contact her on Monday to further discuss her report.

