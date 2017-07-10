Farmington's only grocery store ravaged by fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Farmington's only grocery store ravaged by fire

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

"They kind of depend on us to be here for their basic bread, milk, eggs. So it's going to leave kind of a hole in the community for a while," said Bontrager's owner, Julie Bontrager. 

In Farmington, Bontrager Groceries supplies the community with everything they need to get by day to day, and on Sunday that building the community relied upon was heavily damaged by a fire. 

"Shortly after 4:19 Sunday afternoon we got a call, actually a passer-bye came by and said there was smoke coming from the attic space in the building down the road. Our engine responded down there and found smoke and fire conditions in the attic area," says Farmington Township Fire Chief John Bland. 

The store has been owned by the Bontrager's for the past 10 years, but it was originally constructed in 1878, making it one of the oldest still standing in the Village. 

The building didn't just serve as the only grocery store in the village, but it also served as a local museum.

Historical items from the villages old schools were all kept here; old football uniforms, old school uniforms, and homecoming crowns all here to remember the past of the village. 

"The main goal yesterday was to salvage as much of that as we could and everybody was just fantastic about making that happen. Our fire department knew that was our top priority is to save the town's history," adds Bontrager. 

The Fire Department says the building looks like it will be a total loss, but the Bontrager family says they are weighing all their options and hopes to reopen as soon as they can. From Farmington 

