Owner of fire-ravaged store saves pieces of West Farmington history

A Niles council meeting started and ended with a warning that if city leaders can't agree on a new five-year financial plan by July 25th, then the city could face a 15-percent budget cut across all city departments.More >>
"They kind of depend on us to be here for their basic bread, milk, eggs. So it's going to leave kind of a hole in the community for a while," said Bontrager's owner Julie Bontrager.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its drug-related arrest totals for the first half of 2017, and they are up from last year. According to OSP, troopers seized more than 860,000 grams of marijuana and 26,000 grams of heroin through traffic stops so far this year. In the Valley, OSP reports they have seen the following totals in federal drug cases from January through June 2017: Mahoning County: 35 Trumbull County: 56 Columbiana County: 24 Troopers are trained to look deeper th...More >>
WaterFire Sharon is searching for volunteers for this Saturday's event "Back to Our Roots - Honoring Ancestry."More >>
Three men are in the Mahoning County Jail charged with aggravated murder in Youngstown's latest homicide.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
