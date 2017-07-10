Deadline quickly approaching for Niles financial recovery plan

A Niles Council meeting started and ended with a warning that if city leaders can't agree on a new five-year financial plan by July 25th, then the city could face a 15-percent budget cut across all city departments.

The mayor said he will call as many special meetings as needed to get the latest plan approved by council and into the hands of the fiscal commission by deadline.

The 58 point plan, includes eight new items. One includes borrowing money for critical improvements needed to several city buildings. Others include out sourcing income tax services and increasing license plate fees by $10 to help support road repairs.

Council members expressed some concern over the mayor's plan for income tax services, as well as a desire to see more general fund dollars towards street paving.

Service Director Edward Strudney said during the meeting, "We're making suggestions to spend more money, where is the suggestion to cut the money?"

After the meeting, Strudney told 21 News he doesn't think council and the administration aren't far from an agreement pointing out that of 58 points there are only a few issues.

"We'll go back to the drawing board tomorrow and see what we can come up with within the administration and from the mayors directions," said Service Director Edward Strudney. "We're close, we're not miles apart we're close."

If council and the mayor can't agree on a plan, the fiscal commission has the authority to cut the city's budget by 15%. Council's finance chairman tells me this says this could mean layoffs.

The mayor has not yet scheduled any more meetings. But, they will need to take place soon if council wants to move the financial plan through three full readings.

