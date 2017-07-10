Nicollini's owner not featured on American Ninja Warrior episode

If you watched America Ninja Warrior Monday night on NBC, you may have been waiting to see a local man compete.

Pat Lavanty, the owner, and chef of Nicolinni's Ristorante in Boardman participated in the taping of the show in Cleveland in May, but was, unfortunately, left out of the on-air episode.

His family and friends held a watch party of the show at Warrior Warehouse in Boardman Monday night.

He says he did manage to make the top 20

Lavanty says he will do much better next year.