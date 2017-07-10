Kayaking guide finds man's body in Pennsylvania river

PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - State police and a coroner are investigating the discovery of a man's decomposing body near the shore of an eastern Pennsylvania river.

Police say a kayaking guide reported the body after first noticing a foul smell about 2 p.m. Sunday. That happened along the Lehigh River in Lower Towamensing Township. That's about 80 miles north of Philadelphia.

Troopers from the Lehighton barracks were investigating along with Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller Jr.

The coroner scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday. The identity of the body remained unknown. Police believe it belongs to a white man between 20 and 40 years old.

