Kayaking guide finds man's body in Pennsylvania river

Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
A prosecutor's investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.More >>
State police and a coroner are investigating the decomposing body of a man found near the shore of an eastern Pennsylvania river.More >>
A woman accused of modeling at a suburban Pittsburgh strip mall while wearing nothing but thigh-high stockings and high heel shoes will face charges in Allegheny County Court.More >>
Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week in Pennsylvania.More >>
Ohio police say an officer is recovering from surgery after being shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call at a home. Police say the suspect was killed when another officer returned fire.More >>
Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after gunfire at a party near Cincinnati that left a woman dead and eight people injured.More >>
Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of trying to set the Cincinnati Police Department's headquarters on fire.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine if a rape suspect found dead in Ohio after a police standoff was fatally shot by officers or killed himself.More >>
A central Ohio city official's plan to seek a ban on circuses because of animal welfare concerns has led to the cancellation of scheduled circus performances in the community.More >>
