Warren couple reports home invasion

A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them.

The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise.

She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts.

One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report.

The woman says both men demanded that they hand over money.

After telling the men that they didn't have any money, one of the men began walking through the bedrooms as if he was searching for something while the other suspect held the victims at gunpoint.

The woman says that the other man walked over to her 80-year-old grandmother who was on the living room couch and took her cell phone.

As both men ran out the back door, one of them ran into the woman's father who was on the steps.

The two suspects drove off in a black S-U-V according to the boyfriend, who told police he thought it was odd that they drove away slowly as if nothing had just happened.

Police say it appeared that the back door of the home had been kicked in.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find a vehicle matching the description of the one given to them by the victim.