Warren couple reports home invasion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren couple reports home invasion

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them.

The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise.

She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts.

One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report.

The woman says both men demanded that they hand over money. 

After telling the men that they didn't have any money, one of the men began walking through the bedrooms as if he was searching for something while the other suspect held the victims at gunpoint.

The woman says that the other man walked over to her 80-year-old grandmother who was on the living room couch and took her cell phone.

As both men ran out the back door, one of them ran into the woman's father who was on the steps.

The two suspects drove off in a black S-U-V according to the boyfriend, who told police he thought it was odd that they drove away slowly as if nothing had just happened.

Police say it appeared that the back door of the home had been kicked in.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find a vehicle matching the description of the one given to them by the victim.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • EMT rescues victim of I-680 rollover in Boardman

    EMT rescues victim of I-680 rollover in Boardman

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:38:55 GMT

    Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...

    More >>

    Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...

    More >>

  • Warren couple reports home invasion

    Warren couple reports home invasion

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:12:33 GMT
    A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them. The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise. She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report. The woman says both...More >>
    A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them. The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise. She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report. The woman says both...More >>

  • Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism issues

    Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism issues

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:41:43 GMT

    One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all.   That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...

    More >>

    One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all.   That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms