WaterFire Sharon in need of volunteers

WaterFire Sharon is searching for volunteers for this Saturday's event "Back to Our Roots - Honoring Ancestry."

Volunteer duties range from directing traffic and stacking wood, to serving lunch and helping with merchandise.

Jobs ask for a two hour commitment, so volunteers could enjoy festivities as well as help out.

The event begins at noon and ends at 11 p.m.

Live music, aerialist and fire performances and the traditional lighting ceremony will all be featured.

The lighting ceremony has been a staple of Waterfire events since its start in 2013.

Over 50 braziers fired with cedar and pine are lit and placed on the Shenango River, burning until 11 p.m.

Waterfire events have attracted tens of thousands to Sharon, which Co-Chair of WaterFire Sharon PA Karen Winner Sed said is not possible without volunteers.

For more information and signup opportunities contact Waterfire's volunteer coordinator at jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or by calling 724-301-1868.