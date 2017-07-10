House official: Threats to lawmakers spike in 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Authorities in California are searching for two armed men who robbed rescuers trying to aid a distressed hiker on a popular trail.

Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds are helping California firefighters as they battle several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

Members of a shuttered Penn State fraternity are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking earlier this year.

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Capitol Police have investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016, says the chief law enforcement official for the House, as Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice nearly a month ago.

The numbers were revealed in a memo Monday on the Federal Election Commission website as lawmakers seek the panel's guidance on using campaign funds to improve security at their residences. House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving provided the numbers to the FEC, saying they constitute a "new daily threat environment faced by members of Congress."

In the first half of the year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 950 threatening communications to lawmakers. Last year, police investigated 902 such communications.

"The increased use of social media has created a new avenue for individuals with ill intent to publish threatening communications directed toward members of the House of Representatives," Irving wrote to FEC Chairman Steven T. Walther. "The anonymous nature of these postings makes it particularly challenging for the United States Capitol Police, and it is imperative that we do everything possible to protect our elected representatives." In a politically polarized atmosphere, lawmakers have spoken about an increasing number of threats of physical violence or death. Several discussed it freely after the shooting last month grievously wounded Scalise. The Louisiana Republican remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital after several surgeries, including one for an infection.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. Irving mentioned the shooting, saying "this vitriol has culminated in the tragic events of June 14, 2017."

The FEC is weighing Irving's request for guidance as to whether lawmakers can use campaign funds to pay for residential security systems. The commission will take the issue up at a meeting Thursday. In preparation, staff prepared two draft advisory opinions - one agreeing to Irving's request and the other concluding that such spending absent a specific threat to a lawmaker is not allowed.

In years past, the FEC has allowed use of campaign funds for residential security systems on a limited, case-by-case basis. In those three instances, the Capitol Police had recommended the security upgrades. The FEC concluded that the threats wouldn't have happened had the lawmakers not been federal office holders or candidates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.