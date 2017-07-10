OSP releases valley drug arrest totals

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its drug-related arrest totals for the first half of 2017, and they are up from last year.

According to OSP, troopers seized more than 860,000 grams of marijuana and 26,000 grams of heroin through traffic stops so far this year.

In the Valley, OSP reports they have seen the following totals in federal drug cases from January through June 2017:

Mahoning County: 35

Trumbull County: 56

Columbiana County: 24

Troopers are trained to look deeper than the initial traffic violation and to search for indicators of criminal activity, the patrol said.

This tactic has led to a 12% increase in drug arrests from 2016 to 2017.

OSP has made just under 8,400 drug arrests from January to June, and nearly 2,400 of those arrests were felony cases. There have been 56 OSP felony drug cases in Trumbull County, 35 in Mahoning County and 24 in Columbiana County.



OSP has also uncovered over 4,000 non-drug related felony cases in 2017.