Boardman police nab suspect for rash of store thefts

A tip called into police led them to a man wanted for thefts at several stores in Boardman.

Police were sent to The Shops at Boardman Park around 5 p.m. Friday after a Kohl's employee called in reporting a man matching the description of a suspect wanted for stealing from stores including Walmart, Target, Family Dollar and Ollies.

Brett Joseph Young, 30, was arrested at Office Max on eight warrants for theft, one for felonious robbery, and two for failure to appear in court in Columbiana County.

The East Liverpool man is accused of takings items ranging from underwear and t-shirts to large flatscreen televisions.

The robbery charge stems from an incident at Home Depot, where Young is accused of pushing a cashier to the ground as he left the store with a hedge trimmer.

Young's girlfriend was also arrested as shortly after she left Office Max in a vehicle which matched the description of a car involved in a theft from Walmart earlier that day.

Police pulled Cedrina Toley, 35, over after she failed to use a turn signal.

Toley was arrested for having an open container in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.