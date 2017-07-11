Judges overturn Lordstown man's conviction for raping child

A Trumbull County man who has spent the past two-and-a-half years in prison for the alleged repeated molestation and rape of a girl as young as ten years old has had his conviction overturned.

The Eleventh District Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for 46-year-old Brian McGhee.

The Weathersfield Township man has been in prison since 2014 after a jury convicted him on three counts of gross sexual imposition and ten counts of rape.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice sentenced McGhee to 39 years to life in prison and declared him to be a sex offender.

Investigators charged McGhee after the girl told authorities that he began molesting her as many as four or five times a week when she was ten years old.

She said that the molestation turned to rape when she was 12 and continued until she was fourteen.

In overturning McGhee's conviction, the appellate court found that the prosecution failed to notify the defense in a timely manner that it would be presenting testimony from an expert on child sexual abuse.

The case has been sent back to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for another trial.

The appellate court decision may be read here.