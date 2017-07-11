Youngstown Police: Gun shots fired into windows on the west side

Police were called out to a Youngstown apartment building early Tuesday morning when stray bullets were shot into a home and car windows.

Shots were fired from two cars in the development on Tyrell Avenue when stray bullets went through a home including children's bedrooms.

Along with the bullets found in the house, the windows of a car in the neighborhood were also shot out.

Police say no one was injured.

According to the Youngstown Police, this is the second time they have investigated shooting in the area within the last three weeks.

The shooting is under investigation.

