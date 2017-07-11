State Route 517 west of East Fairfield, closing for bridge replacement

Due to a $558,000 bridge replacement project, State Route 517 will be closed from July 12 until September 10.



Starting Wednesday, SR 517, will be closed for 60 days two miles west of SR 7.

Ohio Department of Transportation's contractor and Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co. from Youngstown will replace the bridge over Little Bull Creek.



Traffic will be detoured on SR 164 south to U.S. Route 30, east to SR 154, east to SR 7, north back to SR 517, and reverse.



