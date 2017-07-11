Sections of New Castle Road closed for repairs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sections of New Castle Road closed for repairs

Posted: Updated:

Parts of New Castle Road, between Coit Road and State Line Road, will be closed from July 12 until July 17 to make repairs.

Work will be done during the day and the road will be open to thru traffic at night. 

Detours :
July 12 and 13: Coit Road - Villa Marie - S. Hubbard Road
July 14: S. Hubbard Road - Villa Marie Road - Bedford Road
July 17: Bedford Rd - Villa Maire - Villa Marie (PA) - Evergreen Rd. (PA) - Skyhill Rd (PA)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • At least 16 die in military plane crash in rural Mississippi

    At least 16 die in military plane crash in rural Mississippi

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-07-11 12:59:59 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>

  • Sections of New Castle Road closed for repairs

    Sections of New Castle Road closed for repairs

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-07-11 11:59:00 GMT
    Parts of New Castle Road, between Coit Road and State Line Road, will be closed from July 12 until July 17 to make repairs. Work will be done during the day and the road will be open to thru traffic at night.  Detours : July 12 and 13: Coit Road - Villa Marie - S. Hubbard Road July 14: S. Hubbard Road - Villa Marie Road - Bedford Road July 17: Bedford Rd - Villa Maire - Villa Marie (PA) - Evergreen Rd. (PA) - Skyhill Rd (PA) More >>
    Parts of New Castle Road, between Coit Road and State Line Road, will be closed from July 12 until July 17 to make repairs. Work will be done during the day and the road will be open to thru traffic at night.  Detours : July 12 and 13: Coit Road - Villa Marie - S. Hubbard Road July 14: S. Hubbard Road - Villa Marie Road - Bedford Road July 17: Bedford Rd - Villa Maire - Villa Marie (PA) - Evergreen Rd. (PA) - Skyhill Rd (PA) More >>

  • State Route 517 will close for bridge replacement

    State Route 517 will close for bridge replacement

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-07-11 11:45:47 GMT

    Due to a $558,000 bridge replacement project, State Route 517 will be closed from July 12 until September 10.   Starting Wednesday, State Route 517, will be closed for 60 days two miles west of SR 7. Ohio Department of Trasnportation's contractor and Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co. from Youngstown, will replace the bridge over Little Bull Creek.    Traffic will be detoured on SR 164 south to U.S. Route 30, east to SR 15...

    More >>

    Due to a $558,000 bridge replacement project, State Route 517 will be closed from July 12 until September 10.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms