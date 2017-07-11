Sections of New Castle Road closed for repairs

Due to a $558,000 bridge replacement project, State Route 517 will be closed from July 12 until September 10. Starting Wednesday, State Route 517, will be closed for 60 days two miles west of SR 7. Ohio Department of Trasnportation's contractor and Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co. from Youngstown, will replace the bridge over Little Bull Creek. Traffic will be detoured on SR 164 south to U.S. Route 30, east to SR 15...More >>
Police were called out to a Youngstown apartment building early Tuesday morning when stray bullets were shot into home and car windows. Shots were fired from two cars in the development on Tyrell Avenue when stray bullets went through a home including children's bedrooms. Along with the bullets found in the house, the windows of a car in the neighborhood were also shot out. Police say no one was injured. According to the Youngstown Police, this is the se...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
