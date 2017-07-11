Sections of New Castle Road in Poland closed for repairs

Parts of New Castle Road, between Coit Road and State Line Road, will be closed from July 12 until July 17 to make repairs.

Work will be done during the day and the road will be open to thru traffic at night.

Detours :

July 12 and 13: Coit Road - Villa Marie - S. Hubbard Road

July 14: S. Hubbard Road - Villa Marie Road - Bedford Road

July 17: Bedford Rd - Villa Maire - Villa Marie (PA) - Evergreen Rd. (PA) - Skyhill Rd (PA)