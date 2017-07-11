Project Lighthouse promotes drug prevention and positive thinkin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Project Lighthouse promotes drug prevention and positive thinking

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
FARRELL, Pa. -

Project Lighthouse is on a mission to eliminate substance abuse and provide mental health support for children, youth and families.

The upcoming community event, “See the Hero in You” will be held on July 15, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, PA. 

This forum is intended to emphasize drug prevention, specifically focusing on opioids, heroin, and prescription drugs.

Operation Lighthouse believes that it's crucial for parents to know the indicators that often lead to substance abuse and suicide attempts. Positive coping mechanisms will be taught to students and adults. 

Operation Lighthouse strongly encourages the public to attend.

“We will be promoting making wiser, healthier decisions that lead to actions that will not negatively affect lives in years to come,” said Operation Lighthouse Project coordinators.

A continental breakfast will be offered at 9 a.m.

Vendors will be present on site with additional informational material.  

