Phone service restored at several Mahoning County police departm - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Phone service restored at several Mahoning County police departments.

Posted: Updated:

Several police administrative lines in Mahoning County have been restored to service after failing Tuesday morning. 

The following police administrative (non-emergency) offices were the areas that were affected until repairs were made.

  • Boardman Twp.
  • Poland Village and Poland Twp.
  • New Middletown
  • Coitsville
  • Lowelville
  • Green Twp.
  • Goshen
  • Beloit
  • Washingtonville
  •  Mill Creek Park

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

    Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:01:02 GMT

    If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman. The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself. The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy sev...

    More >>

    If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman. The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself. The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy sev...

    More >>

  • 16 killed in fiery Marine plane crash in rural Mississippi

    16 killed in fiery Marine plane crash in rural Mississippi

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:59:46 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>

  • Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom

    Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:42:58 GMT

    A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...

    More >>

    A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms