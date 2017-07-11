Police administrative lines restored

Youngstown Police are investigating a case of reported domestic violence that left one woman in the hospital with second degree burns.More >>
The 2017 Trumbull County Fair is underway and runs through Sunday, July 16. Tuesday is the official start of the fair and admission is free. Tuesday's events include Jr. Fair Coronation, Parade of Float competition, all the rides open, and a Chris Higbee concert ends the night.More >>
Project Lighthouse is on a mission to eliminate substance abuse and provide mental health support for children, youth and families. The upcoming event, “See the Hero in You” will be held on July 15, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, PA. This forum is intended to emphasize drug prevention, specifically focusing on opioids, heroin, and prescription drugs. Operation Lighthouse believes that it's crucial for parents to know the indicato...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
