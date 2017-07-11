Police administrative lines restored - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police administrative lines restored

Several police administrative lines in Mahoning County were down Tuesday morning. 

The phone lines are fixed. Residents are advised to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency. 

The following police administrative (non emergency) offices are the areas that were affected. 

  • Boardman Twp.
  • Poland Village and Poland Twp.
  • New Middletown
  • Coitsville
  • Lowelville
  • Green Twp.
  • Goshen
  • Beloit
  • Washingtonville
  • Mill Creek Park

