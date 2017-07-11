Youngstown Police: Woman hit with hot iron suffers second degree burns

Youngstown Police are investigating a case of reported domestic violence that left one woman in the hospital with second degree burns.

According to a report, a woman went to St. Elizabeth's Hospital late Monday afternoon, and asked employees to call police.

While speaking with officers the victim told them that she had been involved in a fight with a man she knew.

A police report says she told officers that she and the man began to argue, until he threw something at her. She then said that they began to hit each other.

During the course of the argument, the police report says a hot iron fell from an ironing board and onto the floor.

The victim allegedly told police that she tried to get to it first, but the man beat her to it.

He then allegedly hit her with the hot iron in the stomach and in the left arm.

The victim told police that another couple showed up and separated her and the man. She went on to tell officers that she didn't realize she was burned until she calmed down and noticed the pain.

The police report says that the victim told officers that the man involved in the argument moves around and stays in different places because he does not have a place of his own.

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating, however, charges have not yet been filed.