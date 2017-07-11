Akron school board votes to bring Narcan to schools - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Akron school board votes to bring Narcan to schools

AKRON, Oh (WKYC) -

Narcan took center stage Monday night in Akron, Ohio.

Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.

School resource officers have already been trained on how to use the drug.

"I equate it to much like we have fire extinguishers in the schools, we have heart devices in the schools," says Daniel Rambler, Director of Student Services for Akron Public Schools. "We don't utilize them all the time, but we make sure we have them just in case."

