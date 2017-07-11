Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence.

Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday.

According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him.

The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next door, where he allegedly smashed the windows in the vacant house.

Police took the teen to JJC while police consider filing charges. 

