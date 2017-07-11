Raid on Youngstown home turns up powerful drugs and puppies

Youngstown Police say a search warrant at a home on the city's south side Monday night found several types of drugs, cash, and nearly a dozen dogs.

31-year-old Dawan Williams faces two felony charges of drug possession, two misdemeanor charges of drug possession, and a misdemeanor charge for drug paraphernalia.

According to a report officers stopped Williams, along with an adult female and a three-year-old child, in a car outside of a home on E. Avondale Avenue.

Police kept the three inside the car while they entered the home and served the search warrant.



During the search officers allegedly found a bag with nearly 4 grams of fentanyl, a bag of three pills believed to be Tramadol, and three digital scales.

Officers also patted down Williams and found several items on him that they confiscated for evidence. A report says police found a plastic bag of cocaine, a suboxone strip, and $620.

Police say Williams was charged for the drugs found inside the home, as well as the ones directly on him, because he had a key to the house, and has been arrested there several times before.

The adult passenger in the car, a woman, was also arrested on a warrant for a previous traffic violation.

The child was released to a relative at the scene.

It's not immediately clear what the estimated value of the drugs found could amount to.

However, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency just 2 milligrams is believed to be a lethal dose of fentanyl in nearly all circumstances. Meaning officers confiscated more than 1,900 lethal doses of fentanyl.

During the search of the home officers also found a female pitbull and 10 puppies in the basement. Animal Charities was called out to take over control of the animals.