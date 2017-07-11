Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism issues

One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all.

That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor.

Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on trying to pinpoint what perpetuates racism and what can be done to solve the problem.

The candidates pointed out the importance of taking conversations like they were having on Wednesday beyond the meeting and into the community.

They say the discussion needs to be taken to the business community, the law enforcement community and the schools, adding that is the only way to move forward.

It was said at the meeting that there are too many conversations that are isolated and the community needs to come together and talk about it.