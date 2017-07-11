Two injured in I-680 rollover in Boardman

Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman.

Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof.

A passer-by who said he had some EMT training, was passing the crash scene and stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V.

The two victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for the treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.

The names of the victims are not yet available.

Traffic was not blocked as a result of the crash.