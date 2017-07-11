Drinking coffee may help people live longer

Every Tuesday, Clay and Della Colley meet up for coffee.

"If I don't have coffee by a certain time in the morning, I like don't feel like a human being," said Clay Colley of Cornersburg.

Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. New research shows it can reduce a person's risk of early death from cancer, diabetes, stroke, kidney, respiratory and heart diseases.

Research shows one cup of coffee can reduce a person's risk of early death by 12%. Two to three cups of coffee can reduce a person's risk of early death by about 18%. Research shows drinking any more than three cups a day still results in about an 18% reduced risk.

"I drink my coffee usually black. Every once in a while creamer in it, but for the most part, I like it for the caffeine," said Della Colley of Canfield.

The study looked at plain black coffee and found that people benefit regardless if it is caffeinated or decaffeinated.

"I think that coffee helps you live a great life while you are still alive, too. You can really enjoy it and savor the flavor and stay awake for it the whole time, too, but this is great news for us because it means that I am drinking a lot of coffee everyday and it is not harming me. So, that is great," said Branch Street Coffee Roaster's owner Matt Campbell.

The studies also found thousands of people of different races and people living in different countries experience the same health benefits from coffee.