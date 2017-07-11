Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism

Candidates for Youngstown Mayor attended an open forum on Tuesday to have a discussion on racism.

The event was organized by the local ACTION group. The candidates who participated were; Tito Brown, Sean McKinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe.

The four answered a variety of questions from a select panel and from the audience members. Each was asked what approach they would take on racism as Mayor.

Sean McKinney. "One way is to team up with other leaders across the valley. County Commissioners, other government leaders, pastors, and business leaders to address the racism that takes place not only in the city of Youngstown but at the county, state and national levels,"

Tito Brown. "It's a conversation that we should put in action and make sure when we're making decisions that we're thinking about the people that are being affected the most."

Cecil Monroe. "We need action. We need to get out and do the things that's necessary to make those critical changes that we need to make. Because we can talk all we want but if we're not getting out and making those changes then we're going to be back where we started from. It's about communication,"

Janet Tarpley. "We have to continue to talk about it and not deny that it exists. When you talk about it then you can deal with and address the problems. The bottom line is for us to move forward we have to address it together, it has to be all of us together,"