Warren police wait for clues after man found dead inside hotel

Questions remain in the death of a drug recovery clinic executive who was found dead inside a hotel in Warren over the weekend.

Warren police say they're waiting on autopsy results from the county coroner's office as they work to determine how 46-year-old Tom Dailey died.

Dailey was found dead in a first floor room by employees at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Youngstown Road Saturday morning.

Officers who searched the room noticed a splatter of blood on Dailey's shirt and on the side of a bed. Plastic bags and two "slightly bent" ink pen tubes were also found on a table inside the room according to a police report.

Police Captain Rob Massucci says detectives are treating this case as a homicide for now.

"Because of the lack of evidence that pointed to overdose, I felt the need to investigate it as a homicide, based on all the information that was provided," Massucci said.

Hotel staff working Friday night say Dailey didn't arrive to the hotel alone. They say when he arrived, he had woman with him at the time.

At around 2 a.m. a hotel employee says she noticed Dailey walking up and down a hallway near his room. She offered him help when he asked if the hotel had an ATM machine.

At one point, an employee says she noticed on surveillance cameras that the woman who accompanied Dailey during check-in, left his room and went to a door on the west side of the building to let a man into the hotel. At the same time, an employee told police they noticed another man entering the hotel through the front entrance. One of the employees went on to tell the woman and the two men "this isn't going to happen here" and told them to leave the hotel.

The last time Dailey was observed on camera was at around 4 a.m. before he went into his room.

Dailey was an executive at Braking Point Recovery Center in Columbus. The center's owner, Ryan Sheridan, tells 21 News this is a "tragic loss".

He says Dailey helped a countless number of people in the Columbus area who were struggling with addiction and took time to get to know the patients at his facility. Sherdian says Dailey would go the extra mile by putting on cookouts for patients to show he cared.

Sheridan says he plans on doing something in Dailey's memory.

Prior to working with Braking Point Recovery, Dailey was one of the co-founders of First Step Recovery in Warren. First Step Recovery's CEO tells 21 News that Dailey parted ways with the Warren clinic within four to five months after it opened in 2015.